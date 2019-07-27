Ack Asset Management Decreased Agys (AGYS) Stake by $3.51 Billion; Share Value Rose; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 23,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45 million shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58B, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 130,530 shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $367,977.

