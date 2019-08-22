Ack Asset Management Cut Stake in Mtz (MTZ) by $3.19 Billion; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bailard Has Cut Position

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mtz (MTZ) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 billion, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mtz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 720,614 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 10,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 14,968 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 25,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 1.85 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares to 940,791 shares, valued at $15.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Legh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 8,794 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0% or 75 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 44,220 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.14% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Rhumbline Advisers holds 190,424 shares. Da Davidson And reported 12,833 shares. Paloma Management has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 6,763 shares. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Carmignac Gestion has 133,727 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 616,206 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. James Inv Research owns 7,796 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sir Cap Management Lp owns 5,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 10,849 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,390 are owned by Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 56,418 shares to 70,527 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 123,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.