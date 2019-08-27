Ack Asset Management Cut Position in Ens (ENS) by $11.32 Billion; Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose While Guardian Investment Management Has Decreased by $457,758 Its Position

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 billion, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 2,304 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.41. About 34,633 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,425 shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 0% or 21,822 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 224,087 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northeast Invest Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 3,986 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc owns 5,628 shares. John G Ullman And Inc owns 0.39% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,450 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rothschild Invest Il has invested 1.54% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hallmark Capital Mgmt invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 13,313 shares. California-based Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 4,797 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,132 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 290,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Group Inc LP reported 12,813 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Management Inc owns 225,382 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 218,851 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 12,935 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 4,036 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 1,509 shares. 349,305 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Ltd. First Mercantile Company stated it has 1,512 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 82,610 shares. Hbk Lp owns 5,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 0.85% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 96,983 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 220,988 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 3,300 shares.

