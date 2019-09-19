Ack Asset Management Cut Kw (KW) Stake; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Kw (KW) stake by 40.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 382,591 shares as Kw (KW)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 558,200 shares with $8.26 million value, down from 940,791 last quarter. Kw now has $3.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 148,549 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 290 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 285 sold and reduced their holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 550.67 million shares, up from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Weyerhaeuser Co in top ten stock positions increased from 8 to 9 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 242 Increased: 216 New Position: 74.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold KW shares while 58 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.30 million shares or 0.84% less from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies invested in 0% or 73,100 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc reported 1.56 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 12,620 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 200 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp stated it has 931,224 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi reported 4.17 million shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability stated it has 57,979 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 841,057 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 660,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 77,077 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Moreover, First Personal Fincl Services has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 656 shares.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.21 Per Common Share for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Elga Coal Complex Linked to Russia’s United Energy Grid – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson and Security Benefit Announce New Joint Venture Platform – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 58.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 1.06 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has declined 25.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Fiduciary Counselling Inc holds 29.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company for 263,238 shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 4.10 million shares or 9.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has 3.68% invested in the company for 240,808 shares. The Massachusetts-based Salem Capital Management Inc has invested 3.49% in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 212,636 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $20.75 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.