Ack Asset Management Cut Its Wms (WMS) Holding by $1.80 Million as Stock Rose; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holder D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 31,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 164,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 196,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.51M shares traded or 77.85% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 313,575 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 40,563 shares to 214,192 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 38,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.83 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.17% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 157,101 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Stieven Cap Advisors LP reported 357,314 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 10,576 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 20 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Cardinal Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct invested in 2.66 million shares. 22,493 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob. Fiduciary Trust Co invested in 0.01% or 7,325 shares. Heartland holds 333,990 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 148,569 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 438 shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 56,047 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 58,030 shares. 165 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 24,601 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has 62,577 shares. Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,215 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 894,858 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 491,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 1,332 shares. 79,700 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 3,067 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 6,533 shares.

