Ack Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Mixt (MIXT) by $781,500 as Valuation Declined; Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose While Pointstate Capital LP Upped Position

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 112.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 30,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 57,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family’s Voting Power Over CBS — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 06/04/2018 – CBS nominates former Time Warner CEO to its board amid Viacom talks; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV COULD DILUTE NAI VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20%; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 82,351 shares traded or 9.94% up from the average. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.33M for 17.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

