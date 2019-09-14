Ack Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Pgti (PGTI); Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Its Position

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 404,909 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI)

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 4.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.87M, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 5.30 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 318,321 shares. Colony Limited Liability Com reported 49,108 shares stake. Cadence Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.25% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). First Personal Finance Serv invested in 129 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Century Companies has 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 35,656 are owned by Brinker Capital Incorporated. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 46,822 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). American International Gp, New York-based fund reported 42,732 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.02% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 33,278 shares. Td Asset Inc owns 53,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 19,983 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 52,100 shares to 648,300 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lasr by 53,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Btc Capital holds 4,600 shares. 20,875 were reported by American Money Ltd Com. Svcs Automobile Association owns 1.64M shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 17.73 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.52% or 8.25 million shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Utah Retirement System holds 179,607 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca invested 0.75% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.53% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,178 shares. Bessemer Inc invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.47M shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.09% or 60,122 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Limited invested in 0% or 80 shares.