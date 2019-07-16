Ack Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Mixt (MIXT); Intrexon (XON) Holding Maintained by First Washington Corp

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 274,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 548,863 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 274,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 686,181 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41B, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 72,404 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 17.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281,971 shares to 368,029 shares, valued at $4.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,400 shares, and cut its stake in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management has 0.05% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 50,001 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Stephens Ar reported 20,167 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 37,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,900 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 140,031 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability holds 249 shares. Carroll Assocs stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 0.14% stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 14,800 shares. 673,921 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Raymond James Assoc holds 43,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 241,800 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,760 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.