Ack Asset Management Boosted Its Kw (KW) Position; Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Its Holding in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by $1.23 Billion as Market Value Rose

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 50,825 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 billion, up from 39,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 4.44M shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kw (KW) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 118,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 940,791 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 billion, up from 822,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 373,653 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3,179 shares to 49,293 shares, valued at $3.50 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,076 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Fruth Invest has invested 1.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hudock Grp Inc Incorporated Llc invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 19,581 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 23,450 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 2.68M shares. 155 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,849 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.85% or 1.95 million shares. At Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,853 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,804 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 2.58 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 7,299 are owned by Atria. 6,917 are owned by Bessemer Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3.36 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 18.96M shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 4,960 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.50 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 32,640 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Regions accumulated 472 shares. 524,861 were accumulated by Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl. 10,219 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 103,088 shares. Old West Inv Management Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 245,932 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Tcw Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 30,921 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management accumulated 397,640 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 18,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 682,513 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Bowen Trevor bought $282,555 worth of stock or 13,500 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS) by 160,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $14.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,029 shares, and cut its stake in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG).