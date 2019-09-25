Ack Asset Management Boosted Holding in Trns (TRNS) by $1.19 Million as Stock Declined; Waverton Investment Management LTD Holds Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 410,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 344,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 19,890 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 995.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 115,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 57.15M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hri by 46,900 shares to 333,100 shares, valued at $11.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Lasr.

