Ack Asset Management Boosted By $9.28 Billion Its Pwr (PWR) Holding; Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Pwr (PWR) stake by 63.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 290,000 shares as Pwr (PWR)’s stock declined 7.40%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 745,000 shares with $23.83B value, up from 455,000 last quarter. Pwr now has $4.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 168,264 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B

Among 3 analysts covering Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Del Taco Restaurants has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14’s average target is 25.79% above currents $11.13 stock price. Del Taco Restaurants had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group. See Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 27,350 shares traded. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has declined 5.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical TACO News: 03/04/2018 – Celebrate National Burrito Day With Free Fries at Del Taco; 14/03/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 TOTAL COMPANY-OPERATED RESTAURANT SALES BETWEEN $473 MLN AND $483 MLN; 14/03/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.59 TO $0.63; 14/03/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $506 MLN AND $516 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants 4Q Rev $146.5M; 03/05/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants 1Q Rev $112.6M; 29/05/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – Del Taco Plans Strategic Expansion Across Orlando; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Del Taco Restaurants; 07/03/2018 Millennials Find Growth Opportunities Within the Del Taco Franchise System

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $412.44 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It has a 28.25 P/E ratio. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states.

More notable recent Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Del Taco Expands Morning Offerings With New Breakfast Toasted Wrap – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KFC (YUM) Announces Plan to Serve Meatless Chicken – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Burger King’s China franchisee hires Citi for stake sale – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Naming of New Papa John’s CEO Sends PZZA Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KFC partners with Beyond Meat to test plant-based nuggets, wings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.