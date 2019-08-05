ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)’s Financial Results Comparing With iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

This is a contrast between ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Technical & System Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide Inc. 33 3.46 N/A 0.38 87.40 iCAD Inc. 6 4.30 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ACI Worldwide Inc. and iCAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACI Worldwide Inc. and iCAD Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 3% iCAD Inc. 0.00% -118.1% -31.6%

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, iCAD Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor iCAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. ACI Worldwide Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iCAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ACI Worldwide Inc. and iCAD Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iCAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACI Worldwide Inc. has an average price target of $38, and a 20.63% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ACI Worldwide Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24% of iCAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.12% of iCAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACI Worldwide Inc. -0.06% -3.34% -3.7% 16.81% 30.23% 21.29% iCAD Inc. -6.73% 0.16% 19.96% 13.95% 113.04% 72.16%

For the past year ACI Worldwide Inc. has weaker performance than iCAD Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ACI Worldwide Inc. beats iCAD Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine. In addition, the company provides Postilion, a payments platform; PAY.ON Payments Gateway; and ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution. Further, it provides UP Payments Risk Management, a fraud prevention and detection solution; UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable direct billers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform, which controls the entire bill payments operation. Additionally, the company offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility categories; and implementation, product support, technical, educational, facilities management, business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide and Universal Payments brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.