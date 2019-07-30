ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of ACI Worldwide Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.22% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ACI Worldwide Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ACI Worldwide Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 1.50% 0.70% Industry Average 15.32% 13.12% 5.86%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ACI Worldwide Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide Inc. N/A 32 71.18 Industry Average 230.15M 1.50B 43.91

ACI Worldwide Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 3.14 4.30 2.71

ACI Worldwide Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. The potential upside of the peers is 56.77%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that ACI Worldwide Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ACI Worldwide Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACI Worldwide Inc. -8.41% -9.32% 3.41% 3.75% 39.32% 12.94% Industry Average 2.44% 9.95% 21.17% 38.24% 58.05% 33.75%

For the past year ACI Worldwide Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

ACI Worldwide Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACI Worldwide Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.85% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ACI Worldwide Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine. In addition, the company provides Postilion, a payments platform; PAY.ON Payments Gateway; and ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution. Further, it provides UP Payments Risk Management, a fraud prevention and detection solution; UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable direct billers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform, which controls the entire bill payments operation. Additionally, the company offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility categories; and implementation, product support, technical, educational, facilities management, business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide and Universal Payments brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.