ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Technical & System Software company, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ACI Worldwide Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ACI Worldwide Inc. has 2.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ACI Worldwide Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide Inc. 374,349,687.19% 6.30% 3.00% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ACI Worldwide Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide Inc. 113.69M 30 87.40 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

ACI Worldwide Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.50 2.86

ACI Worldwide Inc. presently has an average price target of $40, suggesting a potential upside of 30.38%. The rivals have a potential upside of 103.41%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that ACI Worldwide Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ACI Worldwide Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACI Worldwide Inc. -0.06% -3.34% -3.7% 16.81% 30.23% 21.29% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year ACI Worldwide Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACI Worldwide Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s rivals have 1.99 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. ACI Worldwide Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACI Worldwide Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that ACI Worldwide Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ACI Worldwide Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ACI Worldwide Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to ACI Worldwide Inc.’s rivals.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine. In addition, the company provides Postilion, a payments platform; PAY.ON Payments Gateway; and ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution. Further, it provides UP Payments Risk Management, a fraud prevention and detection solution; UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable direct billers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform, which controls the entire bill payments operation. Additionally, the company offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility categories; and implementation, product support, technical, educational, facilities management, business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide and Universal Payments brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.