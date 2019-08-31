Aci Worldwide Com (ACIW) Shares Declined While Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted by $877,600 Its Stake; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Decreased Stake

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW) by 148.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 27,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 45,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 18,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 702,021 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78M shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 34,955 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 45,850 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Da Davidson & stated it has 159,518 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 304,791 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 267,475 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0.17% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Profund Advsr Limited Liability owns 13,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability invested 0.05% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 31,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt owns 8,723 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 26,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,500 shares. Citadel Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs In Com (NYSE:UVE) by 23,850 shares to 31,260 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 104,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,297 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

