Aci Worldwide Com (ACIW) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted Stake by $877,600 as Stock Declined; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $560,060

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 168,993 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW) by 148.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 27,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 45,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 18,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 27,386 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.74 million for 10.09 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

