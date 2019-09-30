Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Value Declined While Creative Planning Has Upped Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Increased Holding by $8.67 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 44,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 366,968 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.63M, up from 322,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $224.23. About 13.80M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users

Creative Planning increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 11,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 28,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, up from 17,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 165,825 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Managed Portfolio Series Wintr by 116,372 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $33.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 45,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,339 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,553 shares to 100,803 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,390 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.