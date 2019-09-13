Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Price Declined While Sheffield Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.36 Million; Barbara Oil Company Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.23. About 1.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 509,379 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.70 million are owned by Conestoga Advsr. Pitcairn Communications invested in 7,352 shares. 244,611 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.04% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 3.07 million shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com stated it has 874,175 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ameriprise reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Eqis Capital Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 21,600 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Synovus has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.16% or 42,205 shares in its portfolio. 79,711 are owned by Citigroup. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 1.29M shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 168,045 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Real-Time Payments, Open Banking and Cloud Capabilities at SIBOS 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Big Bet on India and Southeast Asia Will Give AMZN Its Next Leg Up – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Global Invest owns 2,762 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Lc owns 193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 378,013 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. 15,753 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dillon And Inc holds 898 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Winfield Associate reported 6.48% stake. Strategic Limited Liability Company holds 4.13% or 5,730 shares. Vgi Prtn Limited holds 15.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 96,314 shares. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Company holds 3,239 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Co reported 112 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Lc reported 6.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).