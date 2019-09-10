Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Declined While Timessquare Capital Management Cut Holding; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Aqua America (WTR) Stake by $2.28 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 172,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.12M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 1.53M shares traded or 101.34% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 97.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 63,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 833,330 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.09% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd invested in 1,500 shares. 8,552 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 15,713 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 36,772 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 5,873 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,403 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 18,543 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp owns 941,778 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 71,031 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,100 shares. Whittier Communications owns 33,249 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $96.60M for 24.13 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 25,570 shares to 33,585 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 33,700 shares to 472,700 shares, valued at $95.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corporation by 386,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.46 million for 65.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.