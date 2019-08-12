Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Declined While Brown Capital Management Cut Stake; Holder Menta Capital Upped Hexcel New (HXL) Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 589,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 5.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.91M, down from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 206,588 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 124.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 56,900 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) CEO Phil Heasley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide to Spotlight Real-Time Payments at NACHA Payments 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corp has 9,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 117,761 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 114 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Bluecrest Cap has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 933,465 were reported by Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Lc. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 137,929 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 27,342 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 18,350 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 197,307 shares to 10.33M shares, valued at $139.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Llp owns 470,980 shares or 6.57% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1.11% or 317,476 shares. 98,156 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Martin Currie Ltd reported 64,506 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 9,292 shares in its portfolio. 166 were reported by Bessemer Gp Inc. Bluecrest Capital Management stated it has 6,981 shares. City holds 0% or 75 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 7,265 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl invested 4.68% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 3,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvey Capital Incorporated accumulated 4,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). First Trust Lp has 0.03% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 225 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,881 shares to 12,100 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 29,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,956 shares, and cut its stake in Exp World Holdings Inc.