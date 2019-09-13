Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shares Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined While American Money Management Cut Stake by $315,216

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $182.22. About 750,879 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 165,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.97M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 323,403 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,690 shares to 37,480 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Commentary: Is Intermodal Rail Stalling? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.41% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 18,700 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 135,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Captrust Fincl has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dana Advisors Inc has invested 1.67% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 3,226 shares. Haverford has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,224 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability invested in 379 shares. Moreover, Meritage has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,782 shares. Haverford Fincl Ser Inc holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,991 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Comm Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 2,147 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.51 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 39,933 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 3.07M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amer Century Inc has 243,664 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 48,081 shares. Granite Investment Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Invesco Limited owns 773,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 10,926 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 1.13M shares. Eagle Boston Management Inc holds 37,017 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). The New York-based Jane Street Gp Llc has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 312,356 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.00 million shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $294.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 43,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Real-Time Payments, Open Banking and Cloud Capabilities at SIBOS 2019 – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ACIW – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Empowers Everlink to Launch New Machine Learning Fraud Management Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.00 million for 68.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.