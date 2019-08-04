Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shares Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Has Lifted Position by $619,040; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined, Holder American National Insurance Company Has Cut Stake by $7.96 Million

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 19,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 117,761 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 98,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 578,722 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd has invested 0.67% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 7,767 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 9,985 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 17,842 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 0.24% or 30,350 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru Company has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mai Mgmt has 134,197 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 20,790 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 12,204 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 4.02M shares. Grassi invested in 123,555 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hanson And Doremus has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 570 shares. 81,175 were reported by Nomura Hldgs.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Altriaâ€™s Juul Deal Is Better Than Bears Think, Analyst Says – Barron’s” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Smokeless Products Expected To Be The Key Driver In Altria’s Near-Term Revenue And Earnings Growth – Forbes” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Software Stock Earnings Due on May 9: ACIW, SYMC, CISN, CVET – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide and Worldpay to Drive Global Acceptance of Alternative Payment Methods – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog (Put) by 493,300 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (Put) (NYSE:UNM) by 602,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 94,315 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 30,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 743 shares. 1.57 million are owned by P2 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company. Brinker accumulated 28,658 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 8,989 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Virtu Fincl holds 0.01% or 6,757 shares. 53,756 were accumulated by Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 1,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.04% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Vulcan Value Ptnrs Lc holds 0.57% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested in 21,100 shares.