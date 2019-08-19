Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $3.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding by $1.64 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 683,085 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Voloridge Management Llc has 0.03% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 31,997 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 304,791 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cwm Lc holds 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 18 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Vanguard Grp reported 10.61M shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 35,221 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 45,969 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street reported 4.00 million shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).