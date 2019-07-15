Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Bailard Has Upped Its Position by $345,600

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,715 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 39,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.79M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.89M, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 424,916 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan had sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 9,950 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,614 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37 million shares, valued at $149.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.