Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Declined, Wright Investors Service Has Upped Its Stake

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 84.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,404 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 4,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 589,793 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 93,076 shares. Destination Wealth has 5,197 shares. The Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ckw reported 964 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.3% or 39,262 shares. Kistler holds 4,944 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Court Place Limited Liability Co reported 4,672 shares stake. Fred Alger has 56 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,102 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1.05 million shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc reported 682 shares. Smith Salley Assoc owns 0.7% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,987 shares. Lbmc Advisors Limited Co stated it has 2,540 shares. Central Bancorp Trust reported 1,281 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,821 shares to 3,023 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,677 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,500 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 241 shares or 0% of the stock. 140 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 49,848 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 11,104 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 894 shares. 2,337 were reported by Alphaone Investment Service Lc. Vulcan Value Prtn Llc owns 1.88M shares. 1.53M were accumulated by Parnassus Investments Ca. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 34,955 shares. Horrell Capital Management Incorporated reported 5,232 shares. 2.25 million are held by Artisan Ltd Partnership. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 279,880 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Stevens LP reported 53,756 shares.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for AbbVie, TriNet Group, ACI Worldwide, and IMV INC â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.