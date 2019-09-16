Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.36 Million as Valuation Declined; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Value Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 107,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.68 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 126,761 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 380,199 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.56M for 17.22 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 38,565 shares to 209,519 shares, valued at $35.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 46,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).