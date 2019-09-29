Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Declined; Silchester International Investors Llp Trimmed Its Stake in Vale S A (VALE) as Stock Price Rose

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46M, down from 7.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13.11 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 19/03/2018 – Vale seeks new dividend policy as debt falls; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale posts weaker-than-expected 1st-qtr profit; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS OPERATIONS HAVEN’T BEEN AFFECTED BY TRUCKER STRIKE; 12/04/2018 – Sound of silence sweeps through Maida Vale’s housing market; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s Profit Falls Amid Lower Volumes; 26/04/2018 – VALE WON’T FLOOD MARKET WITH CARAJAS HIGH-GRADE ORE: POPPINGA; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 32,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 345,496 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3,827 shares to 202,420 shares, valued at $35.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 11,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01M for 63.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

