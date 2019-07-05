Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake by $691,232; Account Management Has Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $4.05 Million; Shares Rose

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 1.65M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.52M, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 326,041 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,726 were reported by Ls Advisors Limited Liability. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership accumulated 2.25 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Granite Investment Partners Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 233 shares. 596,397 are owned by Ameriprise. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 1.53 million shares. 1.02 million are held by Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated owns 21,100 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company owns 8,021 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 14,000 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 137,929 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 78,859 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 103,446 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 102,255 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $56.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W had sold 3,000 shares worth $120,589 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $393.51 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.