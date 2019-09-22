Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Value Declined While Sheffield Asset Management Increased Holding by $1.36 Million; Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holding as Share Value Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 8,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 90,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 99,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 16,281 shares traded or 140.38% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 1.04M shares traded or 31.76% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,157 shares. 11.13M were reported by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. United Services Automobile Association has 16,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 8,751 shares. Citigroup owns 79,711 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc owns 97,708 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 312,356 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Morgan Stanley owns 97,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 266,658 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.13M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 58,932 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt has 1.96% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity. $251 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was bought by St. George Mark G..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 3 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 7,500 shares. Geode Capital Lc has 47,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street reported 91,674 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 18,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 20,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 10,001 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Barclays Plc reported 3,143 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Lsv Asset reported 6,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 5,000 shares. American Intl Grp Inc reported 3,002 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 2,900 shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 456,000 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings.