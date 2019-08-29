Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position Held by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership; Monarch Partners Asset Management Holding in Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Trimmed by $7.79 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 17,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.92M, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 235,836 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 70,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 22,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 92,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.19. About 68,482 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 375,675 shares to 17.32M shares, valued at $1.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.58 million for 25.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74,210 shares to 263,367 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,388 shares, and has risen its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).