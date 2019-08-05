Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Value Declined While Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $3.36 Million; Cullinan Associates Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW) Raised by $1.34 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 592,859 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 31,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 138,650 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 106,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.81M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide’s Mobile Payments Technology Supports Pay-In-Aisle Launch of British Convenience Food Retailing Giant, Co-op – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Principal Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 520,036 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 13,425 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 103,446 shares. 14.33 million are owned by Blackrock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,918 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 902,989 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 1.96% or 734,964 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 15,855 shares. 41,511 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Weitz Investment Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 220,000 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 70 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 380,158 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Co holds 1.41% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 830,653 shares.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares to 840,575 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedgewood Partners – The Charles Schwab Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles Schwab Corp Deposit Shs Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series D declares $0.372 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schwab loses two bulls (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27,132 shares to 70,520 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,494 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).