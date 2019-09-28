Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Holder Clean Yield Group Lifted Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW) Holding

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 425,600 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 11,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 4.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.68 million, up from 4.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 413,669 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. Common Stock (ACIW) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Software Stock Earnings Due on May 9: ACIW, SYMC, CISN, CVET – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Empowers Everlink to Launch New Machine Learning Fraud Management Solution – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 689,032 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 251,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,863 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5,365 shares to 31,527 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 59,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,980 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

