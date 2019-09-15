Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 43.73 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 87.2% respectively. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.