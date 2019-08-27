Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 789 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.04% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 73.4% respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.