Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.93 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 16.03% upside potential. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential downside is -10.71%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 31.6% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.