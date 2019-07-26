Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 93.32 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta indicates that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

23.3 and 23.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 19.70%. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $212.67, while its potential upside is 28.46%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sage Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 98.75% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sage Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.