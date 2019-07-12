Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 120.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.