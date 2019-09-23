Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.93 beta. In other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 32.98% upside potential and an average target price of $5. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 35.75% and its consensus target price is $3. The information presented earlier suggests that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 12.4%. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.