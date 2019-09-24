Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 199.15 N/A -3.81 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.