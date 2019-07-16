Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Its competitor Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 122.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.