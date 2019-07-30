Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.18 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 26.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.