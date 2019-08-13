Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 40.57 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Moderna Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 19.83%. Competitively the consensus price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 206.28% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 42.4% respectively. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

