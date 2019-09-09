Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.74 N/A -1.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 79.4%. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.