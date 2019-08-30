Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2910.63 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.93 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.32% and an $5.5 average target price. Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $24.5, with potential upside of 86.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunomedics Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 95.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.