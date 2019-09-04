Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

As Biotechnology companies, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.93. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.5 and 14.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 27.61% at a $5.5 average target price. Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $82.67, with potential upside of 80.15%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 99.2%. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.