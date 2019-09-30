Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,975,778,546.71% -25.2% -24.2% Forty Seven Inc. 406,258,503.40% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Current Ratio is 19.7. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 36.24%. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 169.87%. Based on the results given earlier, Forty Seven Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.