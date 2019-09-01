Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 90.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, and a 26.44% upside potential. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $12.33, while its potential upside is 326.64%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.