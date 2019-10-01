Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.39 48.47M -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,988,314,253.75% -25.2% -24.2% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,698,065.17% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 37.74% at a $5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $110.4, which is potential 52.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Blueprint Medicines Corporation looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.