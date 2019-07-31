Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.3 and a Quick Ratio of 23.3. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and has 12.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, and a 21.15% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 91.2% respectively. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.