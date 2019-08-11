Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, and a 17.52% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.